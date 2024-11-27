Viennese sausage stands now UNESCO World Heritage Site

Mayor congratulates

Among the first well-wishers was Mayor Michael Ludwig, who had already benevolently supported the application: He is delighted about the recognition of this "living symbol of the Viennese way of life". This is also an honor for "the tradition, hospitality and diversity of our city" and for "all the Viennese who, with their warmth and charm", make it a "meeting place where joie de vivre and culture come together".