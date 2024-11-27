Honor for "Schmäh"
Viennese sausage stands now UNESCO World Heritage Site
Vienna has been awarded a new intangible world heritage site: UNESCO has recognized sausage stands as an indispensable "social practice" of the city of Vienna. Every Viennese is also a little prizewinner: the sausage stand culture is brought to life above all by its visitors, recognizes UNESCO.
The application to UNESCO was one of the first actions of the Association of Viennese Sausage Stands, which was founded this year in March - the "Krone" reported. What was ridiculed by some at the time is taken quite seriously by UNESCO.
The sausage stands have everything that is needed for a cultural heritage site: History (like tobacconists, they originated from catering to war invalids in the 18th century), distinctiveness and a status worthy of protection: today there are only around 120 left in the city, 15 years ago there were four times as many.
How UNESCO defines the sausage stand
For the first time, there is also a quasi-binding definition for the sausage stand: "Typical for the sausage stands are, in addition to the free-standing stand, the assortment, the informal atmosphere and the vocabulary that has formed around it," says UNESCO. It recommends active cultivation of the heritage, for example by specializing in sustainably produced food and more public relations work such as a "long night of sausage stands".
What is important for this legacy is the social mix of all ages, social and population strata, which enables social exchange and closeness as well as the living out and preservation of the "Wiener Schmäh" (Viennese humor).
Mayor congratulates
Among the first well-wishers was Mayor Michael Ludwig, who had already benevolently supported the application: He is delighted about the recognition of this "living symbol of the Viennese way of life". This is also an honor for "the tradition, hospitality and diversity of our city" and for "all the Viennese who, with their warmth and charm", make it a "meeting place where joie de vivre and culture come together".
With the sausage stands, Vienna now has nine entries of its own in the register of intangible world cultural heritage: since 2010, the Spanish Riding School, the Boys' Choir, the Dudler, the Heurigen culture, the Neustift Hauerkrone procession, the round dance on ice, the impromptu play of the Tschauner stage and the coffee house culture have been recognized by the UNESCO Commission.
