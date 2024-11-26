Young Bulls fight their way to victory with ten players

The afternoon's golden goal was scored by Tim Trummer, who curled the ball over the opposing goalkeeper and under the crossbar in the 16th minute - a dream goal. Leverkusen never really had any compelling chances to score throughout the game, despite having the upper hand for the entire second half. Just like at the end of October against Zagreb, Zeteny Jano was sent off with a yellow-red card for a foul. As a result, the team from Mozartstadt are also among the top three in terms of sending offs. However, this in no way weakened the young bulls, who subsequently created chances. Oliver Lukic, for example, had a free shot from ten meters out after just over an hour, but hammered the ball over the goal.