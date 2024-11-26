UEFA Youth League
Young Bulls fight their way to victory with ten players
The young bulls pick up their fourth three-pointer in the Youth League and are thus promoted. Despite being outnumbered for a whole half, the Salzburg team pulled off the away win.
What a team performance from the young bulls. Despite being a man down for an entire half, they pulled off the 1:0 win in Leverkusen. The Salzburg side - third in the table ahead of Wednesday's games - thus booked their place in the last 16 of the Youth League ahead of time. Who they face there will depend on their position after matchday six. Places one to six will be drawn with places 17 to 22 in the round of 16.
The afternoon's golden goal was scored by Tim Trummer, who curled the ball over the opposing goalkeeper and under the crossbar in the 16th minute - a dream goal. Leverkusen never really had any compelling chances to score throughout the game, despite having the upper hand for the entire second half. Just like at the end of October against Zagreb, Zeteny Jano was sent off with a yellow-red card for a foul. As a result, the team from Mozartstadt are also among the top three in terms of sending offs. However, this in no way weakened the young bulls, who subsequently created chances. Oliver Lukic, for example, had a free shot from ten meters out after just over an hour, but hammered the ball over the goal.
However, the defense around Jannik Schuster and Joane Gadou did a very good job and did not allow anything more in the final minutes. "It was great to see how we kept our activity high, how we didn't allow ourselves to be pushed in and how we were keen to work well against eleven Leverkusen players. We had great switching moments and were the better team even with one man less. The lads were brutal - a huge compliment to the squad," said coach Daniel Beichler. The final match against Paris Saint-Germain (December 10) will determine their place.
UEFA Youth League: Bayer Leverkusen - FC Salzburg 0:1 (0:1). Goal: 0:1 (16') Trummer. - Yellow-red: Jano (48', foul). - FC Salzburg (3-3-2-2): Zawieschitzky; Gadou, Schuster, Brandtner; Bendra, Paumgartner, Trummer (87. Moser); Lukic (76. Aguilar), Jano; Murillo (57. Verhounig), Baidoo (76. Rackl). - Leverkusen, Sariyev (Kas).
