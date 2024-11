German Olympic champion Jung competes in Salzburg

His list of successes is long: individual Olympic champion in 2012, 2016 and 2024, individual world champion in 2010, 2014 and 2022 as well as multiple European champion and medal winner. We are talking about the German rider Michael Jung. The 42-year-old is considered one of the most successful eventing riders. You can marvel at him at the Amadeus Horse Indoors (5 - 8 December) in Salzburg at the Messezentrum. He will be competing in the CSI4* show jumping competition with his horse Fischer Duopower.