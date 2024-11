Sex attack on Viennese street: man (50) caught!

It was around 7 p.m. when the 28-year-old woman was attacked from behind by the Serbian man on her way home. He is said to have first pushed her to the ground and then tried to strip her of her clothes. "A passer-by noticed the incident, asked the man to leave the woman alone and stopped the 50-year-old until the officers arrived," said police spokeswoman Julia Schick, describing the incident on Monday.