With the TESS telescope
Researchers discover one of the youngest planets
In their search for potentially habitable planets outside our solar system, researchers have discovered an extrasolar planet orbiting a young protostar with the help of NASA's TESS satellite. With an age of only around three million years, it is the youngest transiting exoplanet discovered to date.
The giant planet with the unwieldy catalog name IRAS 04125+2902 b (also known as TIDYE-1 b) is a baby from an astronomical point of view. According to astronomers, its discovery is due to an extraordinary stroke of luck. The star around which the planet orbits is still surrounded by a disk of gas and dust which, for unknown reasons, is completely misaligned with the planet's orbit, the researchers write in the journal "Nature".
Planet is about the size of Jupiter
TIDYE-1 b has approximately the diameter of Jupiter, but has only about 30 percent of its mass and takes only 8.83 days to orbit its central star. Using several telescopes, the researchers determined the age of the star to be 3.3 million years, which means that this could also be the maximum age of the planet.
Astronomers are puzzled by the orientation of the star's protoplanetary disk (a disk of gas and dust; note), which has a completely different orientation to the planet TIDYE-1. The inclination of the disk around the sun IRAS 04125+2902 remains a mystery for the time being and will probably only be clarified by further observations, according to the scientists.
As big as a fridge, four cameras
TESS (the abbreviation stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) is about the size of a fridge and is equipped with four cameras. Like its predecessor, the "Kepler" telescope, the observatory observes the light of certain stars in space.
TESS, whose mission began in April 2018, is designed to find both small rocky planets and giant celestial bodies - and cover a much larger area than the "Kepler" space telescope. Like the latter, TESS observes the light of certain stars. If this fades briefly, it could mean that a planet has passed by.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.