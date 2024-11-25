Researchers discover one of the youngest planets

The giant planet with the unwieldy catalog name IRAS 04125+2902 b (also known as TIDYE-1 b) is a baby from an astronomical point of view. According to astronomers, its discovery is due to an extraordinary stroke of luck. The star around which the planet orbits is still surrounded by a disk of gas and dust which, for unknown reasons, is completely misaligned with the planet's orbit, the researchers write in the journal "Nature".