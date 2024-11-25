Two further criminal proceedings against Trump halted

Trump was criminally charged several times after his first term in office. In addition to the proceedings in Washington, he was accused in the US state of Florida, for example, of unlawfully storing highly sensitive information from his time in office as president in private rooms. The judiciary also took action against him in New York and Georgia. At one point, it looked as though Trump would spend much of the election year in court due to the numerous investigations against him. However, Trump's lawyers managed to block the proceedings with legal dodges.