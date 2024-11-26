Paulus Manker: “I’ll get through it all!”

Manker is also involved in another lawsuit: against the Munich-based Litag publishing house, which is trying to prohibit performances of "Alma". "For 28 years, I have never asked the publisher to allow me to perform 'Alma'. This is my successful production, my invention, the most successful production in Austrian theater history with almost 600 performances. We have always billed and paid correctly. A total of 330,000 euros in royalties. Last year, however, this was not possible because we were sent into bankruptcy through no fault of our own. The Südbahnhotel sold decorations from us in violation of the law. That was prohibited as they were part of our bankruptcy assets." The public prosecutor's office is now looking into this. Manker is glad that "all the important items - costumes, spotlights, loudspeakers, furniture - were brought to safety". And rumors about a missing million? "That was our ticket revenue, and it was used to finance our theatrical performances."