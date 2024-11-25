"Massive impairment of the protected assets"

Discharges into bodies of water (Inn, Gießenbach, Nasenbach) will occur during both the construction and operational phases. The Kufsteiner and Langkampfener Inn floodplain nature reserve will only be affected underground by a borehole. "ÖBB is facing major challenges," summarizes Walter Tschon, Deputy Provincial Environmental Ombudsman: "Due to the size of the project, numerous and, above all, extensive interventions are to be expected. In some areas, this will lead to massive damage to nature conservation assets. According to the provisions of the EIA Act applicable here, certain ecological compensation measures must already take effect when construction work begins."