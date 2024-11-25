“Coalition of the willing” against Russia and Putin

The signatories, who include Austrian political scientist Gustav Gressel, German military expert Carlo Masala, former US general Ben Hodges, Estonia's former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves and exiled former world chess champion and Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov, argue that Ukraine should be supplied with weapons until the Russian army is defeated. They are also calling for the confiscation of all frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's victory. They are also demanding an expansion of air defense over western Ukraine. "The coalition states could then use this protective shield to deploy their own troops on the ground", a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to also deploy Western ground troops is also taken up.