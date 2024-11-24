Child in car accident
Head-on crash: Drunk driver crashes into family car
A traffic accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the municipality of Magdalensberg. A 49-year-old man drove onto the other side of the road due to slippery roads and collided head-on with an oncoming car. There was also a three-year-old child in the car.
On Sunday afternoon, a 49-year-old man from the district of St. Veit was driving towards Ottmanach in Timenitz. Due to the icy road, he lost control of his car and drove into the oncoming lane. At the same time, a 45-year-old man from the district of Klagenfurt was driving on the Timenitzer Landesstraße with his wife and their child - the result was a head-on crash.
Three-year-old son and wife in hospital
"In the collision, the 41-year-old wife, who was a passenger in the 45-year-old man's car, and their 3-year-old son, who was sitting in the child seat behind the front passenger seat, suffered injuries of indeterminate severity," the police report. The woman and the three-year-old boy were taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by ambulance.
The two drivers were lucky - they were both uninjured. Both cars were totaled. "The 49-year-old driver tested positive for alcohol and was found to be moderately intoxicated. The driver's license was temporarily confiscated," said the officers, who were supported by the Timenitz volunteer fire department, which was deployed with ten firefighters and two vehicles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.