Head-on crash: Drunk driver crashes into family car

On Sunday afternoon, a 49-year-old man from the district of St. Veit was driving towards Ottmanach in Timenitz. Due to the icy road, he lost control of his car and drove into the oncoming lane. At the same time, a 45-year-old man from the district of Klagenfurt was driving on the Timenitzer Landesstraße with his wife and their child - the result was a head-on crash.