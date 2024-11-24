300 billion for the climate is too little for many

Biden: "Historic" resolutions

US President Joe Biden has welcomed the resolutions of the Climate Change Conference as "historic" and declared that there is no chance of a relapse into the old days in terms of climate policy before his designated successor Donald Trump takes office. "While some may try to deny or delay the clean energy revolution underway in the US and around the world, no one can undo it - no one," Biden emphasized in a statement following the conclusion of COP29 in Baku.