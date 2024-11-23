Foreigners targeted
Two students arrested at Russian university
Two Iranian students have been brutally arrested in the south-western Russian city of Kazan, where the BRICS summit was recently held. Originally, they only wanted to extend their visa for a semester abroad at the university ...
When you study in Russia as a foreigner, the educational institution usually takes care of unpleasant bureaucratic matters, such as the quite complex visa extension. Unsuspectingly, two Iranian students went to the relevant cabinet at the university in Kazan for precisely this reason. There, however, they were beaten in an "inhumane" manner, IRNA reported, citing a statement from the Iranian consulate in Kazan.
Semester abroad with pitfalls
It is not yet clear why such disruptions occurred. However, it is suspected that the students were downright harassed with bureaucratic requirements. In general, the office responsible for foreign students is not characterized by efficient work, writes the Russian online portal "Echo". The BRICS summit only made things worse: many international students were only able to enter Russia in November and had to queue from 2 a.m. to get an appointment to complete their documents. Some were not even able to do so. They had to sign an agreement forcing them to return to their country of origin and wait again for an invitation for their visa.
The police in Kazan only explained on the online service Telegram that an argument between students had escalated and officers had then arrested the "instigators". According to the regional investigative committee in Kazan, two foreign citizens were detained because they had used "violence against a representative of the authorities".
The arrest was caught on camera:
Tehran appeared furious
Iran had then angrily sent a "note of protest" to the Russian Foreign Ministry condemning "violent treatment of the Iranian students by the police", the Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. After the consulate intervened, the two were released on Friday evening. Tehran reportedly demanded an explanation for the incident.
The Iranian ambassador in Moscow, Qasem Jalali, even said on X that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had repeatedly dealt with the incident. In another post, the ambassador condemned "any misconduct towards Iranian students" and called for the responsible Russian authorities to be held accountable. The escalation is somewhat surprising, as Russia and Iran are actually allied states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.