Young Bulls slip into a debacle at Admira

Used Saturday for the young bulls! In the second league match at league leaders Admira, they saw no land and ultimately left the pitch with a 0:4 defeat. The last time Liefering lost so badly was on October 29, 2022. Opponent: Blau-Weiß Linz. Back then, Matthias Seidl (now Rapid captain) scored a treble. In Südstadt, it was Deni Alar who scored three times to celebrate. What was particularly remarkable, however, was that three of the four goals came from set pieces. "If you only allow one shot on goal from play and still concede four goals, that's brutal," said Liefering coach Daniel Beichler, who didn't want to sugarcoat the performance: "I'm not satisfied at all, especially when it comes to the tackling in the first 30 minutes. If it takes a 3:0 to wake up, you can't be happy."