“Wirth im Ort”: President helps out as a waiter

While more and more restaurants are having to close in many communities, the food and drink business in Steinbrunn, in the Eisenstadt district, seems to be flourishing. After Lakeside am See, Gasthof Vlasits and "Mama kocht" in the town center, there is now also "Wirth im Ort", which is only open on Thursdays from 4 pm. There is room for 80 people.