At night on the mountain: Half a meter of fresh snow, fall
Mountaineering despite the onset of winter? A 45-year-old Hungarian in Tyrol almost paid for this risk with his life. It was already dark when he reached a summit. Then he wanted to reach another one - in 40 centimetres of fresh snow! In the end, he lost his way and crashed. At around 4 a.m., he raised the alarm via his wife.
The 45-year-old Hungarian set off on his tour from his accommodation in Pertisau (Schwaz district) at around 6 o'clock in the morning. The man hiked along a red-marked hiking trail to the Seekaralm in order to continue from there to the 2053-metre-high Seekarspitze. However, he only reached the peak at around 7 pm (!). By this time, it was already pitch dark.
Due to the amount of fresh snow of up to 40 centimetres, he only made very slow progress and reached the summit at around 11 pm.
The man was apparently unimpressed by this. Even the fresh snow. He continued his hike and crossed the ridge to the 2085-metre-high Seebergspitze. "Due to the amount of fresh snow of up to 40 centimetres, he only made very slow progress and reached the summit at around 11 pm. From there, he then descended towards Pertisau for around half an hour, but lost his bearings due to the darkness and the snow-covered markings," reported the police.
Slipped 200 meters, woman raised the alarm
Completely disoriented, he finally descended in the direction of "Huberkar". He fell and slid around 200 meters down the rocky terrain. "The Hungarian suffered minor injuries. He was finally able to set up an emergency bivouac in the area of a rocky outcrop, soaked and exhausted. Due to the increasing deterioration of his overall condition, he informed his wife by telephone, who made an emergency call at around 4 a.m.," the investigators continued.
Helicopter requested at dawn
Mountain rescuers then ascended on foot in the direction of Seeberg. A rescue helicopter was requested at around 7 am. The crew was finally able to locate the severely hypothermic mountaineer, rescue him with a rope and bring him to Pertisau. After an examination by the emergency doctor, the man was able to return to his accommodation. Once again, he was extremely lucky.
