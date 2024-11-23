Association confirmed:
How bitter! End of the season for ÖSV eagle Daniel Huber
Bad news in the camp of the ÖSV eagles. The season is already over for ski jumper Daniel Huber, who complained of pain in his knee during training on Wednesday and the subsequent magnetic resonance imaging revealed a cartilage fracture.
In the coming days, Huber will undergo an operation on the affected cartilage and collateral ligament, as the Austrian Ski Association announced in a press release. The reigning overall ski flying World Cup winner left Lillehammer on Thursday.
In recent years, the 31-year-old has repeatedly struggled with injuries to his right knee, and the new operation means the end of the season for the ÖSV eagle.
"Looking optimistically to the future"
"The decision to have the operation was made together with the athlete. Unfortunately, this means a break from jumping for around six months and therefore the end of the season for Daniel. This is of course very bitter, but Daniel is already looking ahead optimistically and positively again. He has often proven in the past that he is no stranger to 'resilience' and has always come back stronger. We will accompany Daniel on his way and wish him all the best for the operation and the subsequent rehabilitation phase," says Florian Liegl, sporting director of the ÖSV Nordic skiing department.
