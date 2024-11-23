How bitter! End of the season for ÖSV eagle Daniel Huber

"Looking optimistically to the future"

"The decision to have the operation was made together with the athlete. Unfortunately, this means a break from jumping for around six months and therefore the end of the season for Daniel. This is of course very bitter, but Daniel is already looking ahead optimistically and positively again. He has often proven in the past that he is no stranger to 'resilience' and has always come back stronger. We will accompany Daniel on his way and wish him all the best for the operation and the subsequent rehabilitation phase," says Florian Liegl, sporting director of the ÖSV Nordic skiing department.