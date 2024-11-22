Vorteilswelt
Austria against Hartberg

The summit meeting of the Styrian captains

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 19:00

They both come from the Styrian district of Weiz, have both taken the detour via the lower soccer league and are now both captains in the Bundesliga. Jürgen Heil (Hartberg) meets former colleague Manfred Fischer (Austria). On Sunday, the two leading wolves will duel with their teams on the pitch. In the run-up to the match, the duo spoke about their first meeting, their unusual career path and their time together as pupils of legendary coach Christian Ilzer.

When Hartberg captain Jürgen Heil and Austria captain Manfred Fischer meet on Sunday, there will of course be some chatting beforehand. They know each other, they like each other. "Mandi and I come from the same area. I come from Anger, Manfred from Birkfeld. He's two years older than me, but our paths have crossed again and again."

They only played in the same team for one season. In Hartberg's promotion season in 2017/18. "We were more like rivals back then, though," smiles "Veilchen" Manfred Fischer. "We were both dueling for the place in the half-right position in central midfield..."

Manfred Fischer in the Hartberg jersey
Manfred Fischer in the Hartberg jersey
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

It was not foreseeable at the time that both would one day be the captains and leaders of two Bundesliga teams. Especially because their career paths are not typical of Bundesliga professionals.

"Neither of us are classic academy players," says Heil. "Instead, we played in the lower leagues when we were young. I was maybe 45 kilos back then and had to assert myself against real manly figures," laughs the Hartberg captain today. While Heil was already playing in the regional league for his home club Anger at the age of 15, Fischer played for DSV Leoben (then in the regional league) and Kalsdorf (then in the regional league).

Zitat Icon

Jürgen and I are good examples of the fact that if a player plays in the regional league, it is still possible for him to become a professional. You just always have to believe in yourself and work hard at all times

Austria-Kapitän Manfred Fischer

"In hindsight, it was an incredibly good school. I had to prove myself in adult soccer at a young age," says Fischer and encourages young players: "Jürgen and I are good examples of the fact that once a player plays in the regional league, his path to becoming a professional is still possible. You just always have to believe in yourself and work hard," says the Austria captain, who adds: "I'm convinced of this detour. I've learned so much in the process, which makes me better today." Also in the role of captain.

Jürgen Heil is captain and leader in Hartberg
Jürgen Heil is captain and leader in Hartberg
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"As a youngster in the lower division, you have to grow up quickly as a character and take on responsibility early on," says Jürgen Heil. It is certainly noticeable that, alongside Heil and Fischer, Rapid captain Matthias Seidl also went through this "amateur soccer school of character".

Rapid captain Matthias Seidl also made the leap to the Bundesliga via the lower soccer league.
Rapid captain Matthias Seidl also made the leap to the Bundesliga via the lower soccer league.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

What Heil and Fischer also have in common is that their great soccer coach in the past was Neo-Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer. He once led the duo into professional soccer in Hartberg. "A lot really went on back then," says Heil looking back. "He had a clear vision and gave us the chance. He showed us what it means to be a professional," says Fischer, who is looking forward to Sunday's clash against Hartberg: "They were always very special games - especially in recent years."

Fischer and Heil's teacher in Hartberg: current Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer.
Fischer and Heil's teacher in Hartberg: current Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer.
(Bild: sepp pail)

Always hot duels
Matches for the top six, play-off games for a European Cup ticket. "There was always a lot going on," smiles Heil. "We've always made it difficult for Austria. We want to do the same this time."

Austria welcome Hartberg in absolute top form, having recently won five league games in a row. "We're currently very stable in defense," says Fischer. "In addition to Sturm and Rapid, we are currently creating the most goalscoring opportunities." 

However, Hartberg want to make things as difficult as possible for Austria. Heil: "We want to get back to winning ways after the defeat against Sturm!"

