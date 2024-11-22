The summit meeting of the Styrian captains

"In hindsight, it was an incredibly good school. I had to prove myself in adult soccer at a young age," says Fischer and encourages young players: "Jürgen and I are good examples of the fact that once a player plays in the regional league, his path to becoming a professional is still possible. You just always have to believe in yourself and work hard," says the Austria captain, who adds: "I'm convinced of this detour. I've learned so much in the process, which makes me better today." Also in the role of captain.