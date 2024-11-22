Supporters are "Nazis"
Even his own minister compared Trump to Hitler
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. actually has no reason to complain. His prominent name has always opened doors for him, and he has now even been nominated for the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services by US President-elect Donald Trump. But instead of words of thanks, statements from 2016 are now doing the rounds. JFK Jr. had compared Trump to demagogues such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Trump would exploit "social insecurities" and "xenophobia" to come to power, RFK Jr. said after Trump's election victory in 2016.
But that's not all: on the radio show "Ring of Fire", he also insulted Trump as a "belligerent idiot" and verbally stepped on the toes of his supporters. Many are "outright Nazis" and "spineless followers", most are just "lickspittles" and "louts" who would "fall like dominoes" for Trump.
"Hitler at least had a plan"
A comparison with the dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini followed, but was not entirely admissible, RFK admitted at the time. Hitler had "at least been interested in politics" and "had a plan". Trump would have none of that, he was "insane".
Curious: RFK Jr. supported Trump in the 2024 election campaign. He initially wanted to run for US president himself, but gave up in August due to poor poll ratings and supported the Republican from then on.
Kennedy's accusations are unlikely to have reached Trump's ears so far. This is because he nominated RFK Jr. for the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services. As head, Kennedy would oversee large parts of the American food and healthcare industry.
Criticism of personnel decisions
Kennedy's nomination is one in a series of controversial personnel decisions by Trump, who has presented a number of candidates for important ministerial posts in recent days whose suitability appears questionable (see video above).
In the recent past, the avowed anti-vaccinationist has also polarized people due to the spread of conspiracy myths and contact with far-right politicians.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
