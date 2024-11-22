Boss of the “dog factory” is now in prison

In the meantime, charges have also been filed against accomplices. The name of a vet has repeatedly appeared on purchase and vaccination papers. For example, he may have entered an animal's date of birth a few days after the vaccination date. This matter is still being investigated. It is a case of fraud and cruelty to animals. A European arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged boss of the "dog factory" in Hungary. The "Krone" animal corner provided the Hungarian police with information on the whereabouts of the woman.