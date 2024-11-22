Cruelty to animals, fraud
Boss of the “dog factory” is now in prison
The Austrian Brigitta M., who was wanted by the authorities for animal cruelty in Hungary, is now in prison in Graz. This was confirmed by the Styrian State Police Directorate to the "Krone" on Friday evening.
In the meantime, charges have also been filed against accomplices. The name of a vet has repeatedly appeared on purchase and vaccination papers. For example, he may have entered an animal's date of birth a few days after the vaccination date. This matter is still being investigated. It is a case of fraud and cruelty to animals. A European arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged boss of the "dog factory" in Hungary. The "Krone" animal corner provided the Hungarian police with information on the whereabouts of the woman.
As reported, more than 500 animals were seized from the suspected Austrian woman during a raid just 50 kilometers from the Austrian border. She is said to have already been banned from keeping dogs in her home country. In the Hungarian towns of Csönge and Csapod near the border, she is believed to have run two animal breeding stations, where more than 100 dogs, 50 sheep and goats as well as four horses were allegedly kept in "hell".
Skeletons in enclosures
Pictures and videos show completely neglected puppies and adult dogs, vegetating in their own waste and emaciated. There were even skeletons of horses and dogs in the enclosures. The dogs lived in barred enclosures. The whole thing was disguised as a "breeding facility" for pedigree dogs. The case was uncovered by animal rights activists, followed by raids by the relevant authorities.
According to Hungarian media reports, Brigitta M. from Graz left Austria years ago after numerous cases of animal cruelty were brought against her. When she was brought before the authorities, she allegedly claimed to have ingested rat poison. The woman was then taken to hospital, from where she is believed to have fled. It was then suspected that she was hiding in the Graz area.
"Krone" on site
"People who have bought dogs like this should please contact us," said animal corner boss Maggie Entenfellner. She will travel to Hungary with a team next week and report on site how the surviving animals are doing.
