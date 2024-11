Will ex-teammate become Messi’s new coach?

Mascherano long-time companion of Messi

Mascherano is set to succeed him. The 40-year-old currently coaches Argentina's U20 team. According to the sports newspaper "Olé", he is said to have already received the go-ahead for the move from the association boss. Mascherano played for many years in the Premier League in England and together with Messi at FC Barcelona from summer 2010 to January 2018. The two also played together in the national team for many years and Mascherano was one of the most important players alongside Messi. After the 2018 World Cup disaster in Russia, where he was knocked out in the round of 16 and played 147 international matches, the defensive-minded midfielder announced his retirement.