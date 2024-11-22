In the Villach area
H2
Green electricity will be used to produce green hydrogen in the future. The resulting oxygen and heat will also be used. "Nothing will be thrown away," says Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig, who is delighted about the new start for the future of hydrogen buses. 36 buses are to form the first fleet.
In Austria, two thirds of the energy required currently comes from fossil fuels. "If you were so dependent on your neighbors for your food supply, you would consider planting a bed in your garden," says Kelag CEO Danny Güthlein, drawing a comparison. Decarbonization is a goal, also in the DeCarB project: Decarbonizing Carinthian Bus. Several partners from industry and the state of Carinthia are working on this. The first goal is to have 36 hydrogen buses on the roads in the Villach area from May 2026.
All by-products are also used
Green electricity from water, wind and photovoltaic energy will be used to produce hydrogen in two electrolysis plants at the waste incineration plant in Arnoldstein. The hydrogen is transported by three trailers to the company filling station in Villach to refuel the 35 Postbuses (and the five back-up buses). "The purpose of having two electrolysis plants is that one can be maintained and the other can still supply the buses," explains Franz Winkler, the scientific project manager at HyCentA Research. The hydrogen can be stored for several days, so the buses should always be ready to go.
The oxygen produced as a by-product is used for thermal utilization in the waste incineration plant in Arnoldstein. The heat generated during hydrogen production is fed into the district heating network.
The electrolysis plants will be built by Kelag. With an output of two megawatts of green electricity, around 700 kilograms of hydrogen can be produced every day. This hydrogen will supply the 35 hydrogen buses operated by Postbus AG for regional bus services and one bus for Villach city transport. The aim is to cover two million kilometers a year. "This will save us 700,000 liters of diesel," calculates Alfred Loidl, CEO of Postbus AG.
The two electrolysis plants will go into operation at the end of 2025, or early 2026 at the latest.
Danny Güthlein, Kelag-Vorstand
Gutmann GmbH is building the filling station on the Postbus AG site in Villach. "As soon as we get the permits, we'll get started," says Managing Director Alexander Gutmann.
"All contracts with the partners have been signed. The approval procedures with the authorities are underway," explains Albert Krainer, Head of Provincial Department 7 - Economy, Tourism and Mobility, who is overseeing this major project as the last of his 35-year career in the provincial service.
The hydrogen buses must be on the road from May 2026. Until then, the mechanics and drivers of Postbus AG will also be trained in hydrogen technology.
Subsidies collected
The total costs of 43 million euros will be covered by 28 million euros in funding - 15 million in federal funds, 2 million in EU funds, 11 million in funding from the Research Promotion Agency from the EBIN call - as well as from the project partners.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.