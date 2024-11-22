All by-products are also used

Green electricity from water, wind and photovoltaic energy will be used to produce hydrogen in two electrolysis plants at the waste incineration plant in Arnoldstein. The hydrogen is transported by three trailers to the company filling station in Villach to refuel the 35 Postbuses (and the five back-up buses). "The purpose of having two electrolysis plants is that one can be maintained and the other can still supply the buses," explains Franz Winkler, the scientific project manager at HyCentA Research. The hydrogen can be stored for several days, so the buses should always be ready to go.