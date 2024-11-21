Our high-flyer
Kraft: “I’m in an even better position than last year!”
High-flyer Stefan Kraft is eagerly awaiting the start of the ski jumping season ++ The man from Salzburg has a "love affair" with the hill in Lillehammer!
With 13 World Cup victories, winning the big crystal globe and gold at the Ski Flying World Championships on the Kulm, Kraft finally rose to become one of the greatest eagles of all time last year. The Salzburg native experienced the best winter of his career and was hard to beat on the world's ski jumps. After a long preparation, the 31-year-old will start the new season in Lillehammer, where a mixed team competition (the team will only be announced after the training sessions) is on the program on Friday.
But how will the high-flyer top the last one? "I can only improve my jumps," explains the 43-time World Cup winner in the "Krone" interview. The summer went well, there were no aches and pains or illnesses.
"A bit troubled"
"Last year it was difficult with my back at the beginning, but this year I'm certainly in an even better position. I don't have to hold back anywhere and my head is clear. That's why I'm happy that it's starting now." He can't exactly assess his form. He has sometimes struggled in recent weeks. "I've been struggling a bit recently. There's always something good in there too, but the jumps aren't coming like a conveyor belt yet."
The Lysgaardsbakken in Lillehammer, with which Kraft has had a kind of love affair for years, can help. He has already celebrated four victories in the 1994 Olympic venue, three on the large hill. "I just like it here, in the north in general. I've also been looking forward to the good salmon," the popular figure has to laugh. He only loses it when he talks about his friend and colleague Daniel Huber, who is missing the start of the season.
Huber had to leave
The Ski Flying World Cup winner from the previous season is once again struggling with knee problems. "Hopefully he'll be back soon," says Kraft. Huber traveled home yesterday. "I will clarify the whole thing with an MRI," said the 31-year-old, who is hoping for a mild outcome. "It hurts because I trained hard all summer to be in top form at the start. Unfortunately, that's not possible now."
