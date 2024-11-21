Kraft: “I’m in an even better position than last year!”

The Lysgaardsbakken in Lillehammer, with which Kraft has had a kind of love affair for years, can help. He has already celebrated four victories in the 1994 Olympic venue, three on the large hill. "I just like it here, in the north in general. I've also been looking forward to the good salmon," the popular figure has to laugh. He only loses it when he talks about his friend and colleague Daniel Huber, who is missing the start of the season.