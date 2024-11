Resignation! Mitterdorfer resigns as ÖFB boss

Little backing for Kaupa-Götzl

As Mitterdorfer also had little support for Kaupa-Götzl and it seemed increasingly unlikely that he would receive the necessary majority of at least seven votes in the 13-member presidium on Friday, he drew the consequences on Thursday evening and resigned. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the ÖFB and who will take over the helm on an interim basis until the next general meeting - planned for May 2025 in Bregenz.