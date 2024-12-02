Wishing tree campaign
Volkshilfe
From December 2 to 23, anyone can make a wish come true for older people living in poverty at four Carinthian pharmacies where Volkshilfe is setting up wish trees.
Electricity costs, rent increases, additional operating costs, general inflation and a low income: 235,000 pensioners over 65 were living below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold in Austria in 2022 - that's 15 percent of people over 65, most of them women. The data situation for Carinthia is not well documented. "But we have many people in care - in all Carinthian districts," says Jürgen Pfeiler, Director of Volkshilfe Kärnten. However, the inhibition threshold is high. "Today's generation of pensioners in particular has always been used to supporting themselves and not getting into debt. If they have to pay high operating costs, they would rather save on food than go into debt," says Alexander Matzan, social worker at Volkshilfe.
I've always worked anyway, but it's just not enough. This pension is too little. It's terrible, I have nothing left. I have 120 euros a month to live on.
Frau B., Mindestpensionistin
That's why there are often unfulfilled wishes for hygiene articles, creams or health-promoting juices such as the popular Buerlecithin. This is why Volkshilfe Kärnten is setting up wish trees for the first time.
Wish trees will be available in four Team Santé pharmacies from December 2. If I draw a card as a customer, I pay 20 or 40 euros, depending on the package, and a Carinthian at risk of poverty receives a package. As the pharmacies sell the items for this gift at cost price, the recipients actually receive a little more than the cash price would suggest.
Volkshilfe wish tree pharmacies
Wishing trees can be found in four Team Santé pharmacies:
- Wolfsberg: Barbara Apotheke, Krankenhausstraße 16; Activa Apotheke, Klagenfurter Straße 35
- Klagenfurt: Obelisk Pharmacy, Völkermarter Ring 14
- Villach: Obere Apotheke, 10.-Oktober-Straße 4
Anyone who cannot or does not want to donate 20 or 40 euros is welcome to put a different amount in the "Krone" donation box: The non-profit organization "Krone readers help" supports Carinthians after strokes of fate. Every cent goes to the cases examined; costs for processing or administration are not deducted as this work is carried out by the editorial team.
"I know a Carinthian woman who still works part-time at the age of 73 because the rent plus heating costs plus electricity are expensive. Without the part-time work, her life would be unaffordable," says social worker Alexander Matzan. "Others already have a low wage, such as hairdressers or sales clerks. They are on the poverty line despite working full-time." Quite a few people have to enter into a relationship for the sake of money or maintain a shared flat despite having been in love in the past.
2800 Carinthians...
... have been helped by Volkshilfe in the past two years. "The number of unreported cases of those who need help is probably five to six times higher," say Pfeiler and Matzan. Many people are embarrassed to ask for help.
Some are "reported" to Volkshilfe by acquaintances, are then visited by a counselor and finally accept the help with thanks.
The clients that Volkshilfe helps in Carinthia are aged 20 and over. Single parents often have financial problems due to alimony disputes or are unable to work full-time due to a lack of childcare. "After separations, men often have to make full use of the overdraft facility on their bank account, and they can't get out of it," says Matzan, citing a few examples. If rents or electricity prices are then increased, there's fire under the roof.
Ask your neighbor how they are: Hello, how are you? These are magic words. They open a door and an often lonely person begins to talk.
Jürgen Pfeiler und Alexander Matzan von der Volkshilfe
Fulfilling a small wish brings great joy
In order to alleviate poverty in old age a little and to give those affected a Christmas present, Volkshilfe Kärnten is setting up Christmas wish trees in four pharmacies for the first time. Would you like to give someone a package from the pharmacy? Then buy a wish card in one of the four Team Santé pharmacies (see info box above).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.