In which districts rents are rising in particular

Vienna: expensive and sought-after

The demand for rental apartments in Vienna has almost exploded - by 29 percent compared to the previous year. Districts such as Floridsdorf, where demand has risen by 73 percent, as well as Favoriten (+63 percent) and Ottakring (+62 percent) are particularly sought-after. The increasing interest goes hand in hand with growing financial pressure: in Floridsdorf, the price per square meter is now EUR 18.3, in Favoriten EUR 19.2. Even in traditionally more affordable districts such as Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, prices are rising noticeably. An increase of 9 percent to 16 euros per square meter was recorded here.