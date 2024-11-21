Curious operation
Police officers on a donkey hunt in the city of Linz
Two donkeys caused a stir in Linz-Urfahr on Thursday morning. The two animals suddenly trotted along in the area of the city entrance and obstructed traffic. After several attempts, a radio patrol crew called to help managed to catch the two stray animals. They had run more than four kilometers.
Drivers could hardly believe their eyes when they suddenly came across two donkeys on the busy Leonfeldner Bundesstraße (B 126) shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The animals were initially still on the sidewalk, but then crossed onto the road.
A truck driver was able to bring his vehicle, which weighed several tons, to a halt just in time to avoid an accident.
Several drivers alerted the police. They arrived in the form of a radio patrol crew from Dornach police station.
The first attempt to cordon off the road with the police car failed. The donkeys swerved out of the way and stubbornly continued to run. The officers then got out of the car and tried to catch the donkeys by hand.
This finally brought the hoped-for success. The police officers managed to grab the halters of the two hoofed animals and stop them running at full speed.
It was initially unclear who the runaways belonged to. Investigations finally revealed that the donkeys had run away about four kilometers away in Kirchschlag. They were returned to their owner unharmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.