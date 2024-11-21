Attack "successful"
Cruise missiles used against Russia
Following long-range missiles, Ukraine has apparently used Western-made cruise missiles against targets in Russia for the first time. In a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based on footage taken after the attack, the Russian-North Korean headquarters for the Kursk counter-offensive was hit on Wednesday night.
The headquarters was "successfully" attacked with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and combat drones. In its analysis, the institute refers to footage taken after the alleged attack, which is said to have targeted the Barjatinski estate in Marjino. Russia's army has gathered almost 50,000 soldiers near Kursk, including around 10,000 North Koreans, for a counter-offensive to recapture the territories occupied by Ukrainian troops since the summer.
Following Washington's decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory, there was also speculation about the deployment of similar weapons systems from the UK. The government in London initially refused to comment on this.
Ukraine "does not want to reveal any details"
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also refused to confirm or deny the possible deployment of the Storm Shadow weapon system. "We are using all means to defend our country, so we will not reveal any details," he told the US broadcaster CNN. "But we are making it clear that we are capable and able to counterattack."
Prior to the reported attack in Marjino, Ukraine had fired long-range American ATACMS missiles at a Russian weapons depot in the Bryansk region. The General Staff in Kiev confirmed an attack on a Russian ammunition depot near the city of Karachev.
"Kinshal" missile hits Ukraine
Meanwhile, a nationwide air raid and missile alert was triggered in Ukraine early on Thursday morning. According to the Ukrinform agency, a Russian hypersonic missile of the "Kinshal" type hit the Dnipropetrovsk region. The missile was fired from a Mig-31 fighter jet. No further details were initially provided.
Warnings of cruise missiles on Telegram
Shortly afterwards, the Ukrainian air defense warned on the Telegram platform of the possible arrival of several Ch-101 cruise missiles. These missiles, equipped with stealth technology, were presumably fired from Tu-95 strategic bombers near the city of Engels in the southern Russian region of Saratov. No further details were initially available.
