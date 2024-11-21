Concern for the environment
Residents put on the brakes for new e-car storage facility
There is resistance to the plan to build a warehouse for 1,200 electric cars in Neuberg, Styria. A citizens' initiative has formed, fearing for soil, air and water quality. It is now to be examined whether the project needs to undergo an environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The fact that a storage facility for 1,200 electric cars is to be built in the small community of Neuberg was made public by the "Krone" newspaper in October. As reported, the Vietnamese vehicle manufacturer Vinfast wants to gain a foothold in the European market - Neuberg, with its central location and good connection to the highway, was found to be a suitable area for the temporary storage of the cars until they are sold.
We want to work together with the municipality and the authorities and, of course, comply with legal requirements where necessary.
Hyoh-Seun Yu, Vinfast Europa
However, not all residents are happy with these plans. Critics quickly formed a non-partisan citizens' committee. "We fear an increase in heavy traffic and pollution of soil, water and air," says Friedrich Graf-Götz on behalf of all members.
Department 13 must investigate the case
The fact that the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district authority has now submitted an application to the Province of Styria for an EIA to be carried out for the project gives the opponents hope: "In view of the dimensions of this project, we believe that an environmental impact assessment is definitely necessary. The environmental law experts consulted share this opinion," says Graf-Götz.
According to Hyoh-Seun Yu from Vinfast Europe, the cars destined for Styria have already arrived at the port of Koper (Slovenia). How long can we wait for onward transportation? "We are hoping for a decision from the responsible authorities by Christmas. The vehicles all already have EU approval." Any legal requirements would "naturally be complied with".
