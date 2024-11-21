“This sick man is living below human dignity”

Brandner believes that a different care system is needed and that it is not just the city's responsibility. FPÖ state councillor for social affairs Christian Pewny has been criticized recently for the lack of care home places - because no home for the mentally ill is being built in the former Bolaring municipal old people's home after all. The SPÖ and the Greens criticized this, Pewny argued in an interview with personnel reasons. Around 500 home beds are blocked in the province due to staff shortages. The landlord says of his tenant's case: "Politicians should have made provisions for more staff a long time ago."