Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Case in Salzburg

“This sick man is living below human dignity”

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 06:00

The fire department, police and ambulance service were called out in Salzburg to rescue a 56-year-old man from his apartment. He is a nursing case and would need a place in a home. But he doesn't get it - and not even care.

0 Kommentare

It was a pitiful sight for around a dozen people in Salzburg-Lehen on Tuesday. The landlord and the adult representative of a man wanted to check on the seriously ill man in a block of flats. Plumbers were supposed to repair water damage emanating from the apartment in question. Because they couldn't get into the apartment, they called for help.

Lawyer Hannelore Gassner-Heimerl was urgently looking for a place in a home for her client. (Bild: zVg)
Lawyer Hannelore Gassner-Heimerl was urgently looking for a place in a home for her client.
(Bild: zVg)

Only the fire department was able to reach the apartment on the third floor from outside using a turntable ladder. A firefighter found the tenant (56), who suffers from multiple sclerosis and incontinence.

"Our apartment is gone, nobody should live like this"
"He was lying on the floor and not moving, but was responsive and was taken to hospital. There was stench, dirt and garbage everywhere. It's beneath human dignity for someone to have to live like that. And our apartment is gone," says his landlord Johann Baumeister in horror.

Zitat Icon

There was stench, dirt and garbage everywhere. It's beneath human dignity for a sick person to have to live like this. And our apartment is gone. A few days earlier, the ambulance also took him to hospital - and brought him back the next day.

Johann Baumeister und seine Ehefrau vermieten die Wohnung, in der der 56-Jährige lebt.

How can that happen? The adult representative Hannelore Gassner-Heimerl says she is waiting in line. She has been informing the relevant facilities for months about how much her client's condition has deteriorated. "But he didn't get a place in a home. The homes are full, he's too young and only has care level 1, which is why he doesn't have any care," says the lawyer.

Zitat Icon

He didn't get a place in a home. The homes are full, he is too young and only has care level 1.

(Bild: zVg)

Erwachsenenvertreterin Hannelore Gassner-Heimerl

Bild: zVg

She filed a lawsuit for her client. He could soon get a higher care level. Then he could apply for a place in the (full) Gunther Ladurner Care Center, which focuses on multiple sclerosis. Why can such a case happen in Salzburg? SPÖ Social Welfare Councillor Andrea Brandner says that the man's age is not suitable for a municipal care home: "Because he is under 65 years old. There are also providers such as Diakonie and the Red Cross."

Brandner believes that a different care system is needed and that it is not just the city's responsibility. FPÖ state councillor for social affairs Christian Pewny has been criticized recently for the lack of care home places - because no home for the mentally ill is being built in the former Bolaring municipal old people's home after all. The SPÖ and the Greens criticized this, Pewny argued in an interview with personnel reasons. Around 500 home beds are blocked in the province due to staff shortages. The landlord says of his tenant's case: "Politicians should have made provisions for more staff a long time ago."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf