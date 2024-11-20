FPÖ attacks against Nehammer and “Austro-Ampel”

Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) came to the defense of the black-green coalition and repeatedly earned heckles from the blue benches. There was a global weakness in growth, which affected Austria as an export-oriented country. However, a lot had happened structurally - the federal government had supported companies with innovation, Kocher, who will be Governor of the National Bank in the future, referred to the transformation offensive, for example. Life sciences, pharmaceuticals and the semiconductor industry have benefited. The unemployment rate is below the average of the last ten years, and in the last three years there has also been the highest budget for active labor market policy per jobseeker.