Caught in a skid
Trapped in wreck after crash with police car
Spectacular accident in Ehrwald in the Tyrolean district of Reutte on Tuesday evening! A local man (39) drove his car into the oncoming lane after skidding. He then collided with a police car. Both the 39-year-old and the two officers were injured.
The spectacular accident happened shortly after 9.30 pm. The 39-year-old was driving his car on the Ehrwalder Straße L187 coming from Ehrwald in the direction of Lermoos. "At road kilometer 3.4, he skidded for unknown reasons," according to the police.
After the collision, the 39-year-old's car came to a standstill on its side in the adjacent field below the L178.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei
"Landed" in field after crash
The vehicle then veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a police car carrying two officers (28 and 39 years old). "After the collision, the 39-year-old's car came to a standstill on its side in the adjacent field below the L178." The driver was trapped in the car and was unresponsive.
The 39-year-old had to be flown by rescue helicopter to the hospital in Murnau.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei
39-year-old freed from the wreck
The emergency services had to free the 39-year-old from the wreckage. Both he and the police officers were seriously injured in the crash. The 39-year-old had to be flown by rescue helicopter to the hospital in Murnau. Meanwhile, the officers were taken to Reutte Hospital by the ambulance service.
Both vehicles sustained serious material damage. The Lermoos and Ehrwald volunteer fire departments, the rescue service, the helicopter and two police patrols were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.