Long-distance pass package in Tyrol
Transitforum sends explosive mail to 91 municipalities
The Transitforum Austria-Tyrol has written to all municipalities affected by the long-distance pass package and urgently warned the decision-makers of the province's plans. The truth is that this is an overall transport project from Bavaria to South Tyrol.
Since the presentation of the "long-distance pass package" with tunnel and toll in January of this year, there has been rumbling in the local communities, at least in the minds of the citizens. Concerned residents have joined forces in the "Initiative Lebensraum Gurgltal, Mieming und Außerfern" and are supported by Fritz Gurgiser's Transit Forum.
This is causing discontent, mistrust, anger and frustration in the communities.
Fritz Gurgiser
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Letter to decision-makers in all three districts
On Monday, Gurgiser sent a letter to the local councillors, heads of office and mayors of all municipalities in the affected districts of Reutte, Imst and Landeck "inviting them to exercise caution and, with the courage to be truthful and transparent, to see and discuss openly what this 'road expansion program' would mean for the future".
The project, with which "the tolling of a new tunnel (crest tunnel) was invented in order to be able to renovate an old tunnel (Lermoos tunnel)", would bring "discord, mistrust, anger and frustration" to the villages. In Biberwier, this has already culminated in the resignation of five local councillors.
The Garmisch northern bypass will be completed in one to three years and will increase the pressure from the A7 on the Bavarian, Tyrolean and South Tyrolean communities.
Fritz Gurgiser
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
The Garmisch bypass will increase the pressure
The decision-makers in the municipalities should know that there are as yet no guarantees for the promised "offsetting transactions" for possible land sales. And they should know that this is an overall project in and through the three affected districts and far beyond the borders towards Bavaria and South Tyrol.
Gurgiser: "In one to three years, the Garmisch northern bypass will be completed and will increase the pressure from the A7 on the Bavarian, Tyrolean and South Tyrolean municipalities."
"Don't let yourself be taken in by gifts of money!"
The upcoming renovations to the bridges on the Brenner freeway will increase this even more, and the Fernpass will become an alternative route. There is no compensation deal that would be able to compensate for the future existential and psychological additional burdens on citizens associated with the expansion. Health is the highest good.
In the letter, Gurgiser appeals to the municipal leaders "not to allow themselves to be bought off by gifts of money".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
