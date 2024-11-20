Projectiles in the head
Six shots fired at cuddly tomcat “Konstantin”
An animal helper found a shot tomcat in St. Johann. He is alive despite having projectiles from a BB gun in his body, three of which are even in his head. These are to be removed soon. Everyone is hoping for a successful operation.
Tanja Grundner-Höll is shocked! The woman from St. Johann found a cat in St. Johann im Pongau on November 14th. The poor animal was disheveled but trusting. "We wanted to take the stray to be neutered, it also seemed to be in pain."
The x-rays taken by vet Elisabeth Müller in Altenmarkt revealed the sad truth: "Konstantin" - as the cat was affectionately christened - had three projectiles in his head, two in his chest and one in his abdomen. "An animal abuser is on the loose," says Grundner-Höll. The police have been informed.
Extent of animal cruelty not immediately apparent
The head of the Felicita animal welfare association was tipped off about the cat by the Pfisterer company, which reported that three cats were in need of help: a mother cat with two babies. "Konstantin" happened to be there, which is why Grundner-Höll took care of him.
The extent of the cruelty to the animal was not immediately apparent. "The bullet wounds have all healed." "Konstantin" has therefore been living with six projectiles in his body for some time.
Some of them have to be removed. "The projectiles in the head - except the one by the eye - have to stay in. We will try to get the others out." The operation will take place at the small animal center in Bruck an der Glocknerstraße. Grundner-Höll expects the treatment to cost around 1000 euros: "That's a lot. We are financed exclusively from donations, I hope that we will get something for the treatment of "Konstantin"." The operation will be complicated. Everyone hopes that "Konstantin" will survive the operation.
