Live with PLUS subscription!
Fights fly in the cage: UFC pioneer gives tips!
When the shreds fly in the MMA cage this Friday at Cage Fight Series 16 near Graz (pre-fights live with PLUS subscription from 5.30 pm), HE will be helping out behind the scenes: Bogdan Grad, who "grew up" in this event series, was the first Styrian to make it into the UFC. Now he gives tips on site.
He was there ten times, and Bogdan Grad thrilled the enthusiastic audience time and time again with spectacular punches and kicks. The Cage Fight Series and the new UFC pioneer from Styria have a special relationship. Not only because the event organizers Gerhard and Michael Ettl are also his long-time coaches, mentors and supporters. But also because his eye-catching performances at Schwarzlsee also etched themselves into the minds of the UFC managers around league boss Dana White.
"Being able to fight on the Cage Fight Series was one of the most important things for my career," emphasizes Grad. "You need big events to be able to show yourself, otherwise nobody is interested in you. The UFC naturally looks at people who compete at their events."
Of course, the CFS is not "their" event. But the main fights have been running on UFC Fightpass, the in-house streaming platform, for years thanks to a deal struck by the Ettl brothers. The world organization was able to see Grad's skills for themselves before inviting the featherweight to the Contender Series in Las Vegas. Having failed in a higher weight class in 2023, he made the leap to the MMA Olympics this year with a split-decision victory over Texan Mike Aswell. For the thoroughbred athlete, this was the realization of a long-cherished dream - and yet only an intermediate step ...
UFC debut planned for spring
Now the 29-year-old wants to go higher and impress at UFC events against the best in the world. His contract guarantees him three fights, the first of which is scheduled for next spring. He continues to train at the in-house Champions Gym in Graz according to "slightly adapted" training plans ("you have to be even more strategic now"). But there is no need to reinvent the workout wheel. Bogdi" has always worked hard, even in his free time he can't do without sport, impact and skill games: Cycling, table tennis, darts, it's all there!
Even minor injuries - such as a severe bursitis in his elbow after the Aswell fight - have been well managed by his doctors in recent weeks. Grad currently feels "top fit" and remains focused.
Naturally, his teammates are also aware of this. Grad's training and sparring partners on site are Daniel Schordje and Anas Hamdaoui. The latter is contesting one of his last amateur fights this time at CFS 16, but already with pro gloves and without shin guards. Meanwhile, "super talent" (quote from Gerhard Ettl) Sebastian Tomaschitz will take on the "brutally strong" Aslan Bagaev, while Bernadette Marsano and Kathy Rychkova will bring home-grown women's power to the Octagon.
Grad wants to keep his fingers crossed for his colleagues in the event arena at Schwarzlsee, cheer them on, give them tips - and encourage them: "You can achieve anything, even make it into the UFC like me, as long as you work hard and persevere!"
Thursday, 7 pm: Live weigh-in for all users
We are curious to see whether the young guns will put in the same effort as an older one. After all, veteran Harry Fischer can't let it go: The 53(!)-year-old wants to sweeten the fall of his career against the Bosnian Dragoljub Stanojevic, who is only half his age, and celebrate his third win in a row.
As usual, KronePLUS subscribers(secure your offer here) can watch all the pre-fights of the fight night live! The action kicks off at 5.30 pm, shortly before which the stream of the spectacle will be activated on krone.at. On Thursday, all "Krone" users can watch the weigh-in and face-off of the opponents on krone.at in the live stream from 7 pm.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.