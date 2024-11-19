Fights fly in the cage: UFC pioneer gives tips!

UFC debut planned for spring

Now the 29-year-old wants to go higher and impress at UFC events against the best in the world. His contract guarantees him three fights, the first of which is scheduled for next spring. He continues to train at the in-house Champions Gym in Graz according to "slightly adapted" training plans ("you have to be even more strategic now"). But there is no need to reinvent the workout wheel. Bogdi" has always worked hard, even in his free time he can't do without sport, impact and skill games: Cycling, table tennis, darts, it's all there!