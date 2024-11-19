Protecting the soldiers
Ukraine conflict becomes a “war of robots”
Almost three years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, combat drones and systems to defend against them are becoming increasingly important. They are intended to relieve the burden on troops on both sides of the front. "The war of robots is the main direction of development," says Ukrainian Defense Minister Herman Smetanin.
"Modern war is a confrontation of technologies to detect, disrupt and destroy from afar," explains Ostap Flyunt, officer of the Ukrainian 67th Mechanized Brigade. The use of drones has already significantly reduced the number of infantrymen in the trenches. According to the state-backed Ukrainian venture capitalist Brave1, the army has over 160 companies with unmanned ground vehicles that bring supplies to the front, transport the wounded or are equipped with remote-controlled machine guns. These systems usually cost just a few hundred dollars each.
"Comrade robot" could become decisive for war
The driving force behind the growing importance of electronic warfare is the failed Ukrainian counter-offensive of 2023, says Yuri Shelmuk, co-founder of a manufacturer of jammers. "Concentrated attacks with cheap aerial drones stopped all our advances." Since then, his company Unwave has hardly been able to save itself from orders. A former Ukrainian colonel with the combat name "Hephaestus" also wants to benefit from this trend. His company offers automated machine guns, six of which, according to him, are in use on the front line.
Since the beginning of 2022, more than 800 new military start-ups have sprung up in Ukraine. In addition to combat equipment, they are also developing artificial intelligence to use drones more effectively. "The Ukrainian military-industrial sector is currently the most innovative in the world," emphasizes Ukrainian MP Halyna Yanchenko, who is an advocate for local weapons manufacturers.
Russia has also upgraded its electronic warfare capabilities. This is one of the reasons why it has been able to conquer larger areas and strategically important locations in eastern Ukraine in recent months. The two warring parties are expected to produce a total of 1.5 million drones this year.
Lack of money and skilled workers slow down growth
The government in Kiev also has other problems to contend with: production capacity has increased twenty-fold to 20 billion dollars since 2022, says Defense Minister Smetanin. However, his country's funds are only sufficient to buy up half of production. As a result, the plants of many manufacturers are not working to capacity. Some companies also complain about government restrictions on profit margins, a lack of long-term supply contracts and a shortage of skilled workers.
Kateryna Michalko, head of the industry association Tech Force UA, warns that 85% of 38 companies surveyed are therefore considering relocating production abroad or have already done so. Companies are also calling for the ban on arms exports to be lifted in order to earn the money needed for further expansion. However, the Ukrainian government fears a public outcry if weapons are delivered abroad in the middle of a war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
