Ukraine conflict becomes a “war of robots”

"Comrade robot" could become decisive for war

The driving force behind the growing importance of electronic warfare is the failed Ukrainian counter-offensive of 2023, says Yuri Shelmuk, co-founder of a manufacturer of jammers. "Concentrated attacks with cheap aerial drones stopped all our advances." Since then, his company Unwave has hardly been able to save itself from orders. A former Ukrainian colonel with the combat name "Hephaestus" also wants to benefit from this trend. His company offers automated machine guns, six of which, according to him, are in use on the front line.