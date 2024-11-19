Career plan until the 2026 Olympics

However, the Dornbirn native has precise ideas when it comes to career planning: "The stated goal is the 2026 Olympic Games on our doorstep. China was a catastrophic experience in every respect. Ending my career in front of friends and family would be the icing on the cake." There are very personal reasons for the 36-year-old's decision to call it a day: "The clock is also ticking. It's my lifelong dream to have a family and children of my own one day."