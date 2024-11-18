Civil servants’ collective agreement: difficult negotiations begin

Court of Auditors president causes a stir with demand

The President of the Court of Audit, Margit Kraker, recently caused a bit of a stir when she called for a zero wage round in view of the dismal budgetary situation. Kogler is obviously not too keen on this, even though he spoke of a difficult economic environment. He recalled complaints that the public sector as an employer could not keep up with the private sector because salaries were too low. ÖAAB chairman August Wöginger reacted much more sharply in a press release. Kraker should focus on her tasks and not on politics: "She should not be aware that the Court of Audit is a parliamentary control body and not a political body." It is not very helpful for Kraker to add fuel to the fire.