No team has earned an A

The first 16 rounds of the 2024/25 Westliga season have been completed and the clubs are now heading into their well-earned winter break. This week, most clubs will be analyzing and reviewing the past autumn in discussions. The "Krone" also took a close look at the performances of the Salzburg representatives and awarded grades according to the Austrian school system. First of all: there has been no real model pupil so far this year, not a single A was awarded in the half-year report. On the positive side, however, there was no need for a five, and all teams are on course to stay in the league.