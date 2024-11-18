Grades for Western League teams
No team has earned an A
The fall season in the Regionalliga West is over and the "Krone" is handing out the half-year reports. Austria, Kuchl and St. Johann are the best in class, but still no model pupils. Two clubs have clearly fallen short of expectations, but there is still no five-pointer.
The first 16 rounds of the 2024/25 Westliga season have been completed and the clubs are now heading into their well-earned winter break. This week, most clubs will be analyzing and reviewing the past autumn in discussions. The "Krone" also took a close look at the performances of the Salzburg representatives and awarded grades according to the Austrian school system. First of all: there has been no real model pupil so far this year, not a single A was awarded in the half-year report. On the positive side, however, there was no need for a five, and all teams are on course to stay in the league.
Austria Salzburg (2nd place): Grade 2
The Maxglaner's clear goal is and remains promotion. At the beginning, things went like clockwork, with the Violets winning eight out of nine games. Before the euphoria turned into depression. In the meantime, Imst - the only rival in the duel for the 2nd division - was already four points in front. However, coach Christian Schaider's team turned the corner in the last two matchdays of the fall and - thanks in part to the unexpected slip-ups of the Tyroleans - will go into the spring with the same number of points after all. Athletics coach Andreas Berktold, who was not universally well received by the team, leaves Austria again.
Bischofshofen (6th place): Grade 3
The Pongau team's aspirations and reality are often far apart. BSK go into the winter break as Salzburg's second-best team. However, they are 13 points off third place - their own expectation. "You can't be completely satisfied. I would only be if we had five or six points more," said coach Thomas Schnöll. Until the start of spring, BSK will not only have to work on the squad (Do Hwang and Kostas Pizanias are leaving), but also on consistency and fitness - there have been far too many absences.
Kuchl (7th place): Grade 2
The promoted team had no problems adapting at all. The team from Tennengau lost four games, only the top 3 had fewer defeats. Nevertheless, more would have been possible for Kuchl. There were also slip-ups such as the 1-2 home draw against bottom team Lauterach on Saturday. "There was a lot of good stuff, but we first have to develop our game to be consistent," said Max Danner, who, like Manuel Seidl, is one of Salzburg's best players this fall.
St. Johann (8th place): Grade 2
An era came to an end in the summer when coach Ernst Lottermoser stepped down. The footsteps were big, but under his successor Andreas Scherer, the Pongau team are exactly where they belong. Thanks in part to their strong defense - goalkeeper Manuel Wallinger and defensive boss Branko Ojdanic stand out - they made life difficult for many opponents, only losing once with a two-goal difference. "There wasn't a game where we were completely outplayed. We can be satisfied," says Scherer.
FC Pinzgau: Grade 4
Several key players left Saalfelden in the summer, but much more was expected from the former top team. Coach Florian Klausner likes to talk about development, but there has been little sign of it so far. "We make life difficult for ourselves by taking certain situations too lightly," says the coach. The Pinzgau team's goal was to achieve the same result as in the previous season (fourth place). However, this will require a significant improvement in the spring.
Wals-Grünau (11th place): Grade 4
They played an outstanding spring last season and were the team of the moment. However, the Walsers were unable to build on this and even finished the half-year as the worst Salzburg West League club. "It was ups and downs. We let too much slip against supposedly easier opponents," says coach Christoph Knaus, who would like to strengthen the squad in the winter. Worth mentioning: Grünau have only played five home games due to pitch problems.
Regionalliga West, team of the fall season:
Goal: Manuel Wallinger (St. Johann); Defense: Maximilian Danner (Kuchl), Thomas Pertl (Wals-Grünau), Branko Ojdanic (St. Johann); midfield: Alexander Schwaighofer, Marinko Sorda (both Austria Salzburg), Youssouf Diarra (Bischofshofen), Manuel Seidl (Kuchl); attack: Tobias Pellegrini (Bischofshofen), Milos Savic (Austria Salzburg), Joao Pedro (FC Pinzgau).
