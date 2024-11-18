Steiner proposal meets with no approval

"Strange proposal"

Being able to reclassify grassland and, in particular, agricultural land as building land without any oversight is a "strange proposal". "In addition, Steiner's plan would throw all the rules of spatial planning overboard, for example with regard to landscape protection or nature conservation," it explains. Only recently, the ÖVP-affiliated association of municipalities had adopted a municipal land protection plan, which also called for the introduction of a building land mobilization levy. There was only one dissenting vote - that of Steiner.