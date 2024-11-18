Clear guidelines
City boss sets “guard rails” for shipyard project
The city of Korneuburg does not want to accept "any compromises" when it comes to the design of the shipyard site. However, following the bankruptcy of project partner Signa, new investors must first be found.
With the Signa bankruptcy, the high-flying plans for the site of the former shipyard in Korneuburg have come to an abrupt halt for the time being. However, Mayor Christian Gepp does not want to be discouraged by this. After the SPÖ recently attracted attention with the idea of a "Danube island for Korneuburg" instead of building on large parts of the site (the "Krone" reported), the ÖVP city leader is now speaking out on the shipyard issue: "The municipality has clear guidelines for the further course of action."
No time pressure
Although it is currently not possible to predict who will be the future partner in the utilization of the site, Gepp makes it clear: "We have high quality standards, but no time pressure." It is clear that the project cannot be managed alone, but there are clear guidelines: The use of the site must be "compatible with small towns". A high-level transport connection is a prerequisite, as is citizen participation and the creation of affordable housing and public green spaces.
In recent weeks, artificial waves have been made and crude, completely unfounded ideas have been spread.
At eye level
But the shipyard is not only intended to house apartments. Gepp: "We attach great importance to potential uses for culture, sport and leisure." However, the head of the city is also clear: "The renovation of the shipyard halls and making the landing stages more attractive can only be realized as part of the overall project." New investors will be needed for this, although Gepp emphasizes: "We will negotiate with each partner on an equal footing and not exceed the guidelines we have set."
