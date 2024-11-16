These are the new German Green Party leaders

Banaszak (35) comes from Duisburg and has been in the Bundestag since 2021. He studied social and cultural anthropology and political science in Berlin. The politician belongs to the left wing of the party. The Greens should be "a force of confidence", said the 35-year-old in his candidacy speech, in which he scored points with both humor and emotionality. A party that does not discuss and argue internally in the current situation would be "a dead party", he said, for example.