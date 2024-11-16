Brantner and Banaszak
These are the new German Green Party leaders
The new German Green Party leaders were elected on Saturday. Franziska Brantner received 78.15 percent of the vote, Felix Banaszak 92.88 percent (see video above). The new election had become necessary because the previous board had announced its withdrawal in September.
Brantner (45) has been a member of the Bundestag since 2013. She comes from Baden-Württemberg and has a doctorate in social sciences. As a student, Brantner lived in Paris and New York, among other places, and is considered part of the Realo wing of the Greens.
Banaszak (35) comes from Duisburg and has been in the Bundestag since 2021. He studied social and cultural anthropology and political science in Berlin. The politician belongs to the left wing of the party. The Greens should be "a force of confidence", said the 35-year-old in his candidacy speech, in which he scored points with both humor and emotionality. A party that does not discuss and argue internally in the current situation would be "a dead party", he said, for example.
Climate money and legal abortion
Brantner played with words in her speech at the federal party conference in Wiesbaden (Hesse) on Saturday. "Tightening your belt won't help if your pants are already missing." The Green Party member defended the Germany ticket for public transport and announced that she would campaign for climate-friendly heating systems such as heat pumps.
Brantner and Banaszak will now be at the helm for two years. As reported, the leadership of the German Greens resigned in September after three unsuccessful state elections. The federal executive committee has therefore now been re-elected.
The delegates also took the opportunity to pass a number of resolutions, including the legalization of abortions up to the twelfth week of pregnancy (as in Austria, this is included in the penal code) and the introduction of a so-called climate money. Revenues from CO₂ pricing are to be paid out to people "with low and middle incomes".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.