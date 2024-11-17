EU project threatened with end
Burgenland continues to count on “Community Nurses”
The EU project "Community Nurses" is coming to an end. The province is filling the funding gap and will implement the service directly in 28 care support point regions in future.
In Burgenland, community nurses are deployed in six municipalities. These specialized nursing staff form the link between healthcare facilities and people in need of care as well as their families. They are regional contacts and offer support wherever there is a need for care, advice or information. The low-threshold care service could soon be history. The EU funding for the project runs out at the end of the year. However, Burgenland does not want to do without the advice service in the future.
Care expertise right on the doorstep
Schattendorf and Rohrbach, where a full-time employee recently started work, would also be affected. "The project is an enrichment for the communities. This service must be continued," says Schattendorf's mayor Thomas Hoffmann, calling for the service to be maintained. Following talks between the Minister of Social Affairs and Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann, it is now clear that the future of community nurses in Burgenland is secure.
The province is closing the funding gap and integrating the project into the Burgenland concept of care and social counseling. The six well-established community nurses can therefore also breathe a sigh of relief as they can keep their jobs as a result. The plan is to establish a total of 28 care and social counselors in the care regions. Similar to the care and social advisors installed at the district authorities, who have been the first point of contact for all care issues since 2019.
Schneemann: Further consolidate services regionally
"Burgenland offers important support services for those affected and their relatives. Information is particularly important when it comes to care. This includes the community nurses. I am therefore pleased that we have reached a solution here that benefits all Burgenland residents. This will allow us to further consolidate our services regionally," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann.
