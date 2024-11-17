Burgenland continues to count on “Community Nurses”

In Burgenland, community nurses are deployed in six municipalities. These specialized nursing staff form the link between healthcare facilities and people in need of care as well as their families. They are regional contacts and offer support wherever there is a need for care, advice or information. The low-threshold care service could soon be history. The EU funding for the project runs out at the end of the year. However, Burgenland does not want to do without the advice service in the future.