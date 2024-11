Storm, cold and snow make the Styrians tremble

"Wednesday will be cold, stormy and exciting with another low pressure system," predicts Matella. This will ensure that snow falls as far as the valleys. And on Thursday, it should even reach significant levels and at least cover the whole of Styria in snow. But, the expert qualifies: "There are still a lot of uncertainties at the moment! If the Italian low moves just a little, there will be no snow." In other words: It comes as it comes. Tomorrow, Sunday, it should be nice once again.