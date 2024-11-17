Vorteilswelt
The weather is changing

Yay, here comes the first snow

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 10:00

The calm autumn weather with fog in the lowlands and bright sunshine at higher altitudes is over: the weather is changing and even snowfall is forecast. 

0 Kommentare

Winter is knocking on Carinthia's door: While the calm autumn weather will continue at the weekend with fog in the lowlands and sunshine at higher altitudes, it will become more turbulent from Tuesday to Wednesday and will probably be white in most of the lowlands. A cold front will move over Carinthia on Wednesday morning, bringing cooler air and precipitation.

Snow down to the lowlands
"The snow line will drop to around 500 meters, especially in the early morning hours and in the morning," explains Ubimet meteorologist Christoph Matella. Anyone who has to get to work or school should perhaps plan a little more time in the morning hours. However, the front will not bring too much snow - by the afternoon it will have crossed Carinthia and it will stop.

Anyone who has to go to work or school should therefore perhaps plan a little more time to get there, especially in the morning hours. However, this front should not bring too much snow. It should have passed through by Wednesday afternoon.

There could be snow tracks on Wednesday morning (Bild: EKH-Pictures - stock.adobe.com)
There could be snow tracks on Wednesday morning
(Bild: EKH-Pictures - stock.adobe.com)

However, there could be more fresh snow in Carinthia from Thursday. A low pressure system is approaching from the south. "The exact path of this depression cannot yet be predicted exactly. However, there is the potential for significant snowfall," says the weather expert.

The development of the weather in the Carinthian ski resorts is naturally being watched with interest. As reported, snowmaking on the slopes has already begun thanks to the initial cooling.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
