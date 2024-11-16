In the Westliga
Long-distance duel for the Ländle crown
The clubs in the Regionalliga West are fighting for points one last time before the well-earned winter break. The long-distance duel for the Ländle crown will be particularly exciting - fourth-placed Dornbirn and their closest rivals Hohenems are separated by just one point.
Both the Emsers and the Rothosen have to travel again on the last matchday before the break, both of them have solvable tasks ahead of them. Hohenems play at stragglers Kitzbühel. The team from Dornbirn play at Schwaz. "Our goal is of course to finish as the best team in Vorarlberg. And we'll probably need a win to do that," said FCD coach Eric Orie, "my team has surprised both positively and negatively so far this season - we'll see what happens today."
The leader is coming
Altach Juniors have also saved a highlight for last, as coach Louis Mahop and his team welcome league leaders Imst. The first season duel with the strong Tyroleans in round one ended in a 3-1 defeat, and revenge is on the cards.
The two Ländle stragglers in the Westliga are also looking for positive surprises in the final round. Röthis travel to Bischofshofen, where they will be looking to at least defend the 0-0 draw from their first encounter. And bottom team Lauterach would probably like to repay Kuchl for the 1:5 defeat in front of their own fans at the start of the season.
On the final RLW matchday, all games will kick off at the same time on Saturday at 2pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
