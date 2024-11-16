Long-distance duel for the Ländle crown

Both the Emsers and the Rothosen have to travel again on the last matchday before the break, both of them have solvable tasks ahead of them. Hohenems play at stragglers Kitzbühel. The team from Dornbirn play at Schwaz. "Our goal is of course to finish as the best team in Vorarlberg. And we'll probably need a win to do that," said FCD coach Eric Orie, "my team has surprised both positively and negatively so far this season - we'll see what happens today."