What you need to know: Faust I and II by Goethe

Plot: Dr. Faust has gone a little overboard with his self-optimization and studied everything the course catalog has to offer. However, all this knowledge does not bring him the salvation he hopes for and he wants more. The devil Mephisto then offers him a deal with serious consequences: Fun for a soul. However, Mephisto will only get it if Faust says out loud that he is finally happy. The devil pulls out all the stops - from never-ending binges to the beautiful, innocent Gretchen, who is hurled into one catastrophe after another by Faust's lust for life and Mephisto's diabolical tricks. And Faust? He moves on. In the second part, he dreams of great deeds, encounters with emperors and ancient beauties and even wants to found a kind of utopian city. The wild ride ends in heaven, where Faust is redeemed after all according to the motto "He who strives forever". Mephisto is left behind - Faust's tireless will to knowledge obviously counts for more than his moral lapses.