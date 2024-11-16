Theater quick check
What you need to know: Faust I and II by Goethe
Whether you're on the trolleybus on the way to the performance, having a cigarette before the premiere or queuing for the toilet, with the quick check you'll be perfectly prepared for the evening in just 2 minutes. The "Krone" has the most important information about Faust I and II by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.
What's it all about? Today, Saturday, the Landestheater Salzburg dares to do what many students always fail to do the evening before an exam: work through Goethe's mammoth works Faust I and Faust II in one evening.
Plot: Dr. Faust has gone a little overboard with his self-optimization and studied everything the course catalog has to offer. However, all this knowledge does not bring him the salvation he hopes for and he wants more. The devil Mephisto then offers him a deal with serious consequences: Fun for a soul. However, Mephisto will only get it if Faust says out loud that he is finally happy. The devil pulls out all the stops - from never-ending binges to the beautiful, innocent Gretchen, who is hurled into one catastrophe after another by Faust's lust for life and Mephisto's diabolical tricks. And Faust? He moves on. In the second part, he dreams of great deeds, encounters with emperors and ancient beauties and even wants to found a kind of utopian city. The wild ride ends in heaven, where Faust is redeemed after all according to the motto "He who strives forever". Mephisto is left behind - Faust's tireless will to knowledge obviously counts for more than his moral lapses.
Boastful knowledge for the break: Goethe wrote his Faust for more than 60 years. The second part was only published posthumously, as Goethe had the manuscript sealed and decreed that it should only be published after his death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.