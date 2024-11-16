Psychotherapist wanted
“Come with stabbing weapons” to the Green Minister
A psychotherapist should perhaps know better what he can trigger with statements - now a man from Linz is getting the bill for it. The 57-year-old had called on the internet to come to an event organized by the Green Minister of Justice in Wels with knives and is now facing trial.
"Please come with stabbing weapons, blades only up to 10 cm!" - This "half-joking" comment under an online invitation on Facebook to a Green Party election campaign event in Wels brings a psychotherapist from Linz before the judge. The public prosecutor's office couldn't laugh at the comment and deemed it an "incitement to commit a punishable offense" - which is punishable by up to two years in prison.
How the defendant argues
Next Tuesday, the 57-year-old will therefore have to answer to the single judge at the regional court in Linz. It will be interesting to see how he will explain why he called for people to come with a weapon to an event against agitation and hatred, at which Justice Minister Alma Zadic was also present.
Assault implied
This is because it is permitted under Austrian law to have a knife in your pocket - unless you are an asylum seeker, a person entitled to asylum, an illegal resident in Austria, subject to an official weapons ban or you are in the weapons ban zone near Hinsenkampplatz in Linz-Urfahr, for example. "The prosecution assumes, however, that the request to take a knife with you also includes an invitation to use it, i.e. to cause bodily harm," explains Ulrike Breiteneder, spokesperson for the Linz public prosecutor's office.
Mostly Nazi or terror charges
Almost every week, defendants are on trial in Upper Austria for internet postings or writing messenger messages. In most cases, it is a case of re-activation because Nazi images or texts were sent. Or, like the day after tomorrow, Monday, in Wels: a 21-year-old from Upper Austria had written to a terrorist from the banned Hamas and wished him victory and martyrdom. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
