ÖSV biathlon stars
The new path can also be an older one
In Obertilliach, the large ÖSV biathlon squad has been putting the finishing touches to the approaching World Cup season for a few days now - with the red-white-red top ladies Anna Gandler and Lisa Hauser right in the middle of it all. The two Tyroleans have been spared one thing in East Tyrol: the qualifying races for the Kontiolahti ticket.
Even a short, 1.9-kilometer loop can be fun. But also pain. "The first race always hurts!" Lisa Hauser should know - Sunday's opening sprint is not her first into a new season . . .
. . . but for the first time, the former world champion will be starting the World Cup season independently of the federation. "It was more effort than usual. Organizationally. But in sporting terms, I've already completed courses with Sandra (note: Flunger) in recent years." The Swiss women's boss has been her great confidant since her school days, "now it's official and I feel better about it".
"The test race here in Obertilliach will do me good"
After preparing without any problems, working on the grip of the weapon and using new inputs in running, Hauser is hoping for a good season. "The test race here in Obertilliach will do me good."
Austria's number one lady of the last biathlon season, Anna Gandler (19th overall in the 2023/24 World Cup), on the other hand, is relying on her new old boss Reinhard Gösweiner. "I've had him before, I trust him completely," admits the Innsbruck native, "I'm totally happy with the new situation."
"I often had to miss out in the summer due to illness"
Not necessarily with her physical condition: "In the summer I had to miss a lot due to illness, the fall was okay. But it's difficult to assess where I stand." For the 23-year-old, the World Cup opener in Finland (starting November 30) is probably coming a little too soon after all, "every extra day of preparation helps me". In East Tyrol, Anna - like Lisa - could tackle the team selection with a bit of a relaxed attitude.
Not like the rest of the Austrian team (with the exception of Simon Eder) - who have to get their tickets for Kontiolahti in the sprint (Sunday) and pursuit (Monday).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.