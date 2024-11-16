The new path can also be an older one

"I often had to miss out in the summer due to illness"

Not necessarily with her physical condition: "In the summer I had to miss a lot due to illness, the fall was okay. But it's difficult to assess where I stand." For the 23-year-old, the World Cup opener in Finland (starting November 30) is probably coming a little too soon after all, "every extra day of preparation helps me". In East Tyrol, Anna - like Lisa - could tackle the team selection with a bit of a relaxed attitude.