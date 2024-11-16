Tyrol: Visitor guidance was the focus of IT Talk

The IT Talk, initiated by software company General Solutions, took place for the third time in a row. Around 60 representatives from tourism, business and technology discussed the topic of visitor guidance at the Villa Blanka Event Center. The tenor: especially in heavily frequented places, there is no way around the guidance of cyclists, mountaineers and other recreational athletes. "Many of these groups can be reached with digital solutions," says Florian Falkner, Managing Director of Generals Solutions.