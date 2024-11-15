Vorteilswelt
New, casual meeting place by the lake in Weiden am See

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 11:00

"Hafen2" has been open in Weiden am See since this year. It's a place to moor, arrive and experience. At least if Thomas Humer and his wife Irene Kiss have their way. 

0 Kommentare

Two competent partners in the adventure & sports sector have been coming together here since April of this year. "Boats2sail" and "OCT Outdoor Consulting Team" have founded the operating company Weiden GmbH and thus the Hafen2 brand.

"We want to become the chill-out, water sports and event location in Weiden am See," explains Thomas Humer. 

Lounge for everyone
There is a lot on offer for visitors: there is the harbor lounge for relaxing, the sailing and surfing school "Boats2sail", "Heiuki" - the stand-up paddle and kayak machine - and "VFN Vital Natur Fitness", which offers on-site exercise for every man and woman. "Movement is life," says Humer.

The lounge has a wonderful view of the lake.
The lounge has a wonderful view of the lake.
(Bild: hafen2.at)
Thomas Humer loves the lake and water sports.
Thomas Humer loves the lake and water sports.
(Bild: hafen2.at)
(Bild: hafen2.at)
(Bild: hafen2.at)
Wine tasting by the lake was also on offer.
Wine tasting by the lake was also on offer.
(Bild: hafen2.at)

And: exercise in and around the lake simply makes life even better. "We have a harbor that is almost unique in this form," says Humer. "You have all the options here." Her mission: to create a lounge for everyone who wants to enjoy the lake. Whether sailing, going for a walk or just visiting the lounge: "Everyone is welcome here."

From April to the beginning of October, this is what they did. And according to Humer, the best thing about it is that they have gained regular customers and the response from people has been excellent. "We were able to try out everything we wanted in our first season and have had a good year of training behind us. We'll hit the ground running in 2025." The port was closed with a port festival on October 5 and will be opened again with a port festival from April 25 to May 4. More: hafen2.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
