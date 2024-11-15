New, casual meeting place by the lake in Weiden am See

From April to the beginning of October, this is what they did. And according to Humer, the best thing about it is that they have gained regular customers and the response from people has been excellent. "We were able to try out everything we wanted in our first season and have had a good year of training behind us. We'll hit the ground running in 2025." The port was closed with a port festival on October 5 and will be opened again with a port festival from April 25 to May 4. More: hafen2.at